PTI founder claims Bushra Bibi poisoned in Bani Gala sub-jail

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The former prime minister made the startling revelations during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”.

“The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said.

The PTI founder demanded that Bushra Bibi should be examined by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum hospital.

At this, the court directed PTI founder to submit a written application seeking the medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Earlier today, former first lady also alleged that in a poisoning bid floor cleaner was mixed in her food.

In an informal talk with media outside the accountability court after attending hearing of 190 million pounds graft case, Bushra alleged that on Shab-e-Mairaj, floor cleaner was added in her food.

It was found in research that consumption of the floor cleaner leads to deteriorating health condition one month after it being consumed.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said.

Bushra Bibi said, earlier something was also mixed in honey used by her.