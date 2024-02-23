PTI founder files pleas against Toshakhana, Cipher case convictions again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday filed pleas against convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana case in Islamabad High Court again, ARY News reported.
PTI founder Imran Khan’s convictions in cipher, Toshakhana and the ‘un-Islamic’ Nikah case, were earlier challenged in the Islamabad High Court.
However, the pleas were taken back by Khan’s counsel after objections from the IHC registrar’s office.
Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran khan also challenged the toshakhana case trail court verdict in IHC again.
Cipher case
On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.
The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.
Toshakhana case
On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.
The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.
The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.