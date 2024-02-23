PTI founder files pleas against Toshakhana, Cipher case convictions again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday filed pleas against convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana case in Islamabad High Court again, ARY News reported.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s convictions in cipher, Toshakhana and the ‘un-Islamic’ Nikah case, were earlier challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

However, the pleas were taken back by Khan’s counsel after objections from the IHC registrar’s office.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran khan also challenged the toshakhana case trail court verdict in IHC again.

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.