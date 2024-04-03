PTI founder files acquittal plea in May 9 violence cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea seeking an acquittal plea in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI founder’s counsel Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court and filed a plea for Imran Khan’s acquittal.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal inquired about he number of cases against the PTI founder and asked if the challan against Khan was collected in the cases.

Naeem Panjutha told the court that Imran Khan’s Tosha Khanna sentence is suspended, and the sentences in the illegal marriage case, cipher case are still pending.

At this, the district and session court heard the plea and issued notices for arguments on the plea on May 15.

Earlier, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi granted bail in May 9 violence case. The Anti-Terrorism Court judge Malik Ejaz heard the bail pleas of Shah Mehmood and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The prosecution urged the court for some time however the ATC rejected the request and granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in 12 cases and Shah Mehmood in 13 cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.