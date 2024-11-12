PTI founder is booked in 54 cases in Punjab, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government has provided the high court with information regarding the FIRs registered against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in different districts of province, ARY News reported.

Farrukh Lodhi, a lawyer for the Punjab government, presented the report in the Lahore high court.

The report indicates that a total of 54 FIRs are registered against PTI founder Imran Khan across various districts in Punjab.

The breakdown of cases against the former prime minister include 21 cases in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, seven in Sheikhupura, five in Faisalabad, and one in Gujranwala.

Earlier on November 8, an anti terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed took up the bail pleas and after hearing arguments from both the sides approved the pleas filed by the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Prosecutor general Punjab Farhad Ali presented his arguments before the court and approved the bail pleas saying that Imran Khan had informed his workers to attack important state buildings if he is arrested.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.