PTI founder likely to return to Adiala after treatment, says Nasir Butt

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is likely to return to Adiala Jail after receiving medical treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nasir Butt claimed.

Speaking to ARY News, Nasir Butt ruled out speculation that the PTI founder could be shifted to Bani Gala or benefit from a political deal.

“After his treatment, the situation will remain the same. He will return to Adiala,” Nasir Butt said, adding that Imran Khan would not remain in hospital once his treatment was completed.

He rejected speculation that PTI founder Imran Khan could be released as part of a deal, saying there was currently no indication of an agreement between the government and the PTI founder.

Butt also dismissed claims of a conspiracy surrounding Khan’s current situation.

Read more: Govt challenges SC order to shift PTI founder to hospital

“There is no deal and no conspiracy,” he said, arguing that expectations of a major political turnaround for Khan had so far not materialised.

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The PML-N lawmaker also questioned the PTI’s planned September 27 protest call. Butt questioned the party’s claim that it would bring two million people onto the streets, pointing to previous announcements of large-scale protests that, according to him, failed to attract comparable numbers.

The PTI has maintained that its decision regarding the September 27 mobilisation remains in place.

Nasir Butt further criticised PTI founder Imran Khan’s political approach and his criticism of state institutions, arguing that such rhetoric had undermined the possibility of political reconciliation.