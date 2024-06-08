PTI founder major hurdle in talks, says Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif has called the PTI’s founder as major hurdle in talks as details of the PML-N senators meeting with the party’s leader surfaced.

Sources said that the senate members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz asked about the party’s policy with regard to dialogue with the PTI.

“When they are not serious, how could anyone hold talks with them,” Nawaz said in his reply.

Talking to PML-N Senate members Nawaz Sharif said, “Those who were taunting us have destroyed democracy”.

“I have called on him at his home to offer him to work together,” former PM said. “I will send Nawaz Sharif in jail, will remove his AC, now you are in jail, I didn’t even give heed to it,” Nawaz said. “I have no objection if you get two ACs instead of one,” PML-N chief said.

He said the PML-N and the PPP even join hands to form a government, but his behaviour always remains like an estranged person.

Nawaz Sharif said, “I was rewarded with jail sentence for conducting nuclear tests”. “Musharraf has not been in the world, I have no grudge against him”, Sharif said.

“Those calling metro bus as jangla bus, destroyed the country. We said farewell to the IMF, they brought it back again,” Nawaz Sharif said.

“I will advise Shehbaz Sharif to bring a cheaper electricity. Maryam Nawaz has played role to control the price hike, I will tell her to invest Punjab’s money on its people”, PML-N chief said.