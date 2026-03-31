PTI Founder Meets Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan held a meeting with his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting took place in the jail’s conference room and lasted for more than half an hour.

According to prison sources, the couple inquired about each other’s health during the visit.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, complained that although today was the scheduled visitation day, they were denied a meeting with her brother.

She stated that “everyone is a slave” and that “no one has any power.”

Earlier, in a serious case of cyber fraud, the WhatsApp account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was hacked, with scammers allegedly using his identity to request money from people in his contact list.

In a statement on X, Barrister Gohar said his WhatsApp account was hacked at around 11am.

“My WhatsApp has been hacked and has been deleted from my phone. Requests for money transfers are being made from my number,” he said.

He urged the public to ignore any such requests while he seeks recourse through the relevant authorities.

Barrister Gohar added that he has contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, warning that his number remains active and could still be misused.

He also called for swift action to prevent potential misuse of his data.

WhatsApp hacking cases have surged in Pakistan in recent months, with hundreds of accounts reportedly compromised, prompting national alerts.

Earlier in January, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team issued a nationwide advisory warning of a sharp rise in WhatsApp account hijacking incidents, describing the attacks as widespread and ongoing.

According to the advisory, attackers are primarily using social engineering techniques rather than exploiting technical flaws in the app.

Common tactics include tricking users into sharing one-time passcodes (OTPs), manipulating call-forwarding settings, sending phishing links, and distributing malicious QR codes that link victims’ accounts to attackers’ devices.

Once compromised, these accounts are used to impersonate victims, defraud their contacts, access private communications, and spread malicious content.