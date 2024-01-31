PTI founder moves SC against rejection of nomination papers

24.9 C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has moved Supreme Court (SC) against the rejection of his nomination papers ahead of election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former prime minister urged the top court to declare him eligible for the upcoming elections from NA-122 and NA-89.

The petition stated that the disqualification notification is incorrect under Article 63(1)H as a moral crime is necessary for disqualification.

Khan urged the Supreme Court to declare the election tribunal verdict null and void as the conviction in the Toshakhana case was not on a moral basis.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld the election Appellate Tribunal’s decision that dismissed the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other party leaders regarding the rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers (ROs) for upcoming general elections.

The former prime minister had submitted his nomination papers from NA-122 Lahore and NA-89 Mianwali for the general elections scheduled for Feb 8, both of which were rejected by the respective ROs. Subsequently, he contested these decisions before the election appellate tribunals, where his appeals were also dismissed.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Dec 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting nomination papers of former prime minister.

