PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district and sessions court Monday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases registered during the Haqeeqi Azadi March, ARY News reported.

The sessions court heard two cases filed against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for vandalism during the Azadi March.

During the hearing, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Sardar Masroof Advocate, Amina Ali Advocate appeared before the court along with Former Minister Asad Umar.

Later, the court acquitted Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others in vandalism cases.

It is pertinent to note that two cases were registered against Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood and other leaders in Golra police station in 2022.

Earlier, former PM Imran Khan was acquitted in two May 9 cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.