web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PTI founder is ready for talks for Pakistan’s sake, says Gandapur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that the PTI’s founder has been ready for talks for the sake of Pakistan.

“He wants the rule of law in the country,” Gandapur said while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar today.

KP CM said that the PTI’s founder wants to make the country sovereign and independent.

He advised the PTI’s activists,” Avoid any criticism that harms your party and your leader”. “We are nearing to our victory,” he further said.

“We have ended corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and collected the money,” he claimed. “KP is the richest province of Pakistan today,” he added.

Earlier, in a statement Gandapur said that the PTI’s founder didn’t ask him for talks, “I am taking efforts in my personal capacity”. He said, he didn’t share several things with the party’s founder. “The PTI’s founder will not strike deal at any cost, I am fighting his battle and will do, what I can do”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.