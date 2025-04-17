PTI founder is ready for talks for Pakistan’s sake, says Gandapur

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that the PTI’s founder has been ready for talks for the sake of Pakistan.

“He wants the rule of law in the country,” Gandapur said while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar today.

KP CM said that the PTI’s founder wants to make the country sovereign and independent.

He advised the PTI’s activists,” Avoid any criticism that harms your party and your leader”. “We are nearing to our victory,” he further said.

“We have ended corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and collected the money,” he claimed. “KP is the richest province of Pakistan today,” he added.

Earlier, in a statement Gandapur said that the PTI’s founder didn’t ask him for talks, “I am taking efforts in my personal capacity”. He said, he didn’t share several things with the party’s founder. “The PTI’s founder will not strike deal at any cost, I am fighting his battle and will do, what I can do”.