PTI founder restrains Marwat to represent him in court case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder has restrained Sher Afzal Marwat from representing him in court cases.

The PTI’s founder has also prohibited the jail administration from Marwat’s visit in jail to meet him.

Sher Afzal Marwat, a firebrand PTI leader, had visited Adiala Jail for meeting with the party’s founder.

The jail officials told Marwat that the PTI founder has directed them that Sher Afzal Marwat has not been his lawyer, he should not be allowed entry in jail.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is hearing the case against the party’s founder, has made his instructions as part of the case record.