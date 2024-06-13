PTI founder, Shah Mehmood, others acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Azadi March case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the judicial magistrate Malik Muhammad Imran announced the reserved verdict and acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed.

The court also ordered acquital of Sadaqat Abbasi and Ali Nawaz Awan from the Azadi March case.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.