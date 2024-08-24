PTI founder undergoes medical examination in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, underwent a medical examination conducted by Dr. Asim from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This examination follows a request made by his lawyers on August 8, seeking a thorough medical evaluation of the former prime minister.

The court had ordered the medical check-up, with a report to be submitted afterward.

Earlier in March, the PTI founder’s personal physician, Dr. Samina Niazi, had completed a dental examination and submitted her findings to the former prime minister’s sister, Aleema Khan.

Dr. Niazi, accompanied by the Khan’s lawyers, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Shiraz Ranjha, conducted the dental check-up at Adiala Jail under the court’s directives.

Lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry reported that the dental examination was successfully completed and that the PTI founder’s overall health remains stable.

He mentioned that Aleema Khan has been authorized to make any health-related decisions, including a potential transfer from jail to a hospital if necessary.

The jail superintendent facilitated the medical examination, which was conducted in the presence of both government and personal doctors.