PTI founder’s both sons will join the movement, party session informed

LAHORE: “Whenever we announce a movement you arrest our people,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said here on Sunday.

Addressing to the parliamentary session of the PTI Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here Gandapur said, “If you will fire bullet at me, a bullet could also hit you,” PTI’s firebrand leader said.

“If you act illegally, we will also do the same,” KP chief minister said.

“Maulana Sahib himself sitting on Form 47, instead of change in KP, he should bring a change himself,” in a broadside at JUI chief, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He said that the movement has already begun, and a decisive outcome will come within 90 days.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali told the session that the PTI founder’s both sons will join the party’s workers in the movement.

Earlier, leading a rally to Lahore Ali Amin Gandapur expressed solidarity with PTI’s suspended members of Punjab Assembly.

He stated that the peaceful rally is response to “illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic actions”.

Gandapur said that the rally carries a message of peace, love, brotherhood, and tolerance,” clarifying that the goal is to protect democratic values and uphold the Constitution.