 PTI founder’s health report submitted to Supreme Court

A report on the health of Pakistan’s former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has been submitted to the Supreme Court by the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

According to the report, doctors prescribed medicines for Imran Khan on 10 August 2026, intended to improve blood-vessel circulation and control blood pressure and anxiety.

The report also details several medical consultations and treatments the PTI founder received while in prison.

Imran Khan underwent a dental examination on 4 November 2023. Dr Waseem Aziz recommended dental fillings.

The filling was completed on 24 November, after which scaling and polishing were advised. On 1 December, nicotine stains were removed from his teeth and polishing was completed.

The PTI founder also received treatment for pain in his left shoulder. A neurosurgeon recommended physiotherapy, and on 18 November 2023, Dr Qasim re-examined the shoulder and advised continuing treatment along with heating.

On 21 December 2023, an orthopedic surgeon diagnosed inflammation in the thigh muscles and advised Khan to avoid adduction exercises.

The report says the former Prime Minister developed an eye allergy on 3 March 2024. Dr Maria Zubair prescribed treatment, and an improvement was recorded five days later. A two-day course of CST was also advised.

On 18 April 2024, Imran Khan was examined by an ENT specialist after complaining of ringing and a blocked sensation in his ears.

An ENT surgeon cleaned his ears on 20 April and began treatment after a possible mild hearing loss was suspected.

By 23 April, ringing in both ears and reduced hearing had been confirmed, and a PTA hearing test was carried out.

A medical board conducted a series of blood tests on 24 August 2024. The report states that all the results were normal, while medicines were prescribed to treat the ringing in his ears.

On 3 October 2024, an ENT professor diagnosed tinnitus, described in the report as ringing in the ears caused by noise.

The PTI founder was prescribed tablets for an ear-related condition and advised to avoid exposure to loud noises, according to a jail superintendent’s report.

The report stated that on October 15, 2024, the PTI founder complained of a stomachache and blocked ears. His blood pressure was recorded at 160/90, pulse at 59, and oxygen saturation at 99 percent.

According to the report, the Cardiac and Medicine Board re-examined him on October 29 and November 4, 2024.

His blood tests were found to be normal, while treatment for blocked ears and nasal congestion was initiated.

The report further stated that on December 30, 2024, the PTI founder complained of dizziness.