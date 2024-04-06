PTI founder’s jail security costs Rs1.2m per month, LHC informed

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated seven cells for convicted PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, while 14 security personnel have been appointed for his security, the Punjab advocate general told LHC.

The LHC was hearing a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers forum president Afzaal Azeem Pahat about the security risks to the life of former premier Khan in Adiala jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

“An accommodation of six cells had been made for Imran Khan in addition to his cell to ensure proper security for him,” AGP Punjab Khalid Ishaq told the court.

“One personnel is deployed on security of 10 inmates in Adiala jail, however, 14 police personnel have been deployed for Imran Khan’s security in Adiala Jail, the report added

According to the report, food for the former prime minister is also prepared in a special kitchen where no other food is cooked.

Extra CCTV cameras have also been installed at a cost of Rs500,000, while the monthly expense for Khan’s security in jail stands at PKR 1.2 million, AGP report unveiled.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the petition seeking full security for the PTI founder in jail until after Eid.