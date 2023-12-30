PTI founder’s nomination papers from Lahore, Mianwali rejected

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali), ARY News reported.

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting nomination papers of former prime minister.

Mian Naseer of PML-N objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.

He also pointed out that Imran Khan, who has submitted his papers from the NA-122 constituency, is a convicted man and therefore cannot participate in the polls.

It is to be noted that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 will continue until December 30 (Saturday).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.