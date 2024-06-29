web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI founder’s release poses no threat to Govt: Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Asif has said that the PTI founder’s release poses no threat to the government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister said, ups and downs are part of politics and should be resolved politically. “We are ready for talks even today,” he said.

In an interview to the BBC, defence minister said that the ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ is the necessity of the government not the military. “This operation will overcome security threat to the China’s projects in Pakistan.

He said, there is no pressure from China for the operation but having pressure to resume investment.

Khawaja Asif confirmed in the interview that Pakistan has conducted raids within Afghanistan’s border limits and will continue to do so in future. “People from Afghan territory conducting attacks in Pakistan, so we will not offer them cake and pastry,” he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.