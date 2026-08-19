ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sister Uzma Khan on Wednesday submitted additional documents in the Supreme Court with respect to his shifting to hospital.

Additional case papers have been filed in the form a miscellaneous petition.

These documents included the details of Nawaz Sharif’s departure to abroad and the court orders issued with regard to Maryam Nawaz’s jail visits to meet Nawaz Sharif.

The submitted papers also included details of the facilities provided to Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

Moreover, former international cricketers’ letters expressing concerns for the PTI’s founder Imran Khan are also part of the submitted papers.

British Parliament’s proceedings with regard to the PTI’s founder have also been added in documents.

Apart of it, trial court’s orders for PTI founder’s access to his personal physician also included among the case papers submitted in court.

The federal government on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, challenging its order on Tuesday regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital.

The review petition was filed by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner through the Advocate General, seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The government contended that the Supreme Court’s order exceeded its jurisdiction and should be reviewed.