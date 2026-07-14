RAWALPINDI, July 14: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that Imran Khan’s sisters have come onto the streets because they are disappointed with the system, calling it their democratic right to raise their voice, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Gohar said the founder’s sisters were not doing politics but were standing up for their brother. He added that they have every right to hold a street movement for him.

He also said no one has been allowed to meet the PTI founder in the last 270 days and demanded that family visits should be restored.

Talking about the security situation, Barrister Gohar strongly condemned terrorism and said PTI has always made its position clear against it.

“Terrorism is a curse. Our martyrs are the heroes of the nation, and there is no treasure in the world that can match their sacrifices,” he said.

He paid tribute to the armed forces, saying soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the country and the entire nation salutes their courage. He added that the blood of martyrs would never go in vain.

The PTI chairman also disagreed with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent remarks, saying PTI’s stance on terrorism has always been clear.

He alleged that the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was backed by India, adding that after its setback in May 2025, India wanted to wage a proxy war against Pakistan.

“There can be no compromise on Pakistan. The whole nation must stand united against enemies of the country,” he said.

Speaking about the party’s future plans, Gohar said Mahmood Khan Achakzai had announced a movement from August 5, but PTI would decide its own strategy after discussions in its parliamentary and political committees.

On Aleema Khan’s legal case, he said it was nearing its conclusion and hoped there would be no unnecessary haste. He questioned what message would go out if Aleema Khan was also sent to jail after the PTI founder and his nephew.

Referring to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Gohar said PTI’s decision to boycott the elections still stands. However, he added the party could review its decision if the situation improves.

He also said PTI’s position on Azad Kashmir was not linked with any anti-state narrative and repeated the party’s demand that opposition leaders should be allowed to visit the region to help find a political solution.

“Pakistan and its armed forces belong to all of us. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the country united,” he said.