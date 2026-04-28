RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan was permitted to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing jail sources.

The meeting took place at Adiala Jail and lasted approximately 40 minutes in the prison’s conference room.

The former premier was allowed to see his wife after a 20-day gap; their last meeting occurred on April 8.

Earlier today, PTI founder was brought to the PIMS hospital for follow-up eye treatment, a spokesperson of the hospital said in a statement.

Prior to the procedure, the patient was examined by the ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) statement said.

His optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement, hospital said.

He received a fourth intravitreal anti-VEGF injection at the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday morning, according to the hospital administration.

“After obtaining informed consent and under standard monitoring, adopting all standard precautionary measures and protocols in the operating theatre, he was injected with a fourth dose of intravitreal injection under the guidance of microscopy by the surgeons,” the spokesperson added.

During the course of his stay, he remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure and was discharged along with instructions for further care and follow-up advice and documents, the hospital spokesperson added.

The PTI’s founder last underwent the anti-VEGF intravitreal injection on March 23. His eye ailment — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — came to light in late January. His first medical procedure was carried out on January 24, and he was administered the second dose on Feb 24.

Former premier was permitted to meet his wife after 20 day as he had last met with on April 8 at the prison.