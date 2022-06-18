PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has said that their government fulfilled 32 out of the total 34 requirements to be removed from the FATF grey list, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former energy minister Hammad Azhar held a press talk on Satudrday claiming that the PTI government fulfilled 32/34 demands of FATF and had prepared a report on the last two requirements as well.

The PTI leader said that there was a representation of all departments in the FATF coordination committee. The report of the final two requirements was submitted to the FATF Secretariat, he added.

Hammad Azhar congratulated the nation on completing the 34 requirements of FATF. The decision was anticipated as we had done our work, he added.

He added that Pakistan’s efforts to comply with the FATF requirement to get off the grey list are exemplary. The world has acknowledged that our economic system is now world-class, he added.

The PTI government passed dozens of legislations just to comply with the FATF’s demands. The real heroes in this success are officers of various departments, he added.

The PTI leader said that strict action against money laundering resulted in an increase in remittances.

Also Read: What is the FATF grey list and why Pakistan wants off it?

The credit for the FATF’s success goes to civil, military, federal and provincial authorities.

Comments