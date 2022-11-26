PTI Funding Case: LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA inquiry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear an appeal of provincial minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against summon of the FIA in PTI prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Baqar Najafi will hear the intra-court appeal of the provincial minister.

The court has summoned reply from the federal secretary of interior over the matter.

PTI leader Murad Raas, in his appeal against dismissal of his petition by a single bench of the LHC, argued that the decision of the single bench on August 24, was unlawful.

Petitioner alleged that incumbent government harassing the political opponents with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “The PTI has challenged the election commission’s decision in Islamabad High Court,” he pleaded.

“The matter was not sent by the election commission to the FIA, but the Interior Minister has ordered the investigation agency to initiate an inquiry,” according to the petition.

“The FIA served a notice to Murad Raas on August 20,” petitioner said. He pleaded to the court to declare the notice to summon him, and the inquiry should be declared as void and restraining the FIA from taking any action against the petitioner.

