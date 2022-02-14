Govt increases Ehsaas beneficiaries stipend

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar on Monday announced that the government has raised the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat from Rs12000 to 13,000.

The minister announced this in a video message posted at the Ehsaas social media account.

The SAPM warned that stern action will be taken against those involved in illegal deductions from payments of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries.

The deserving families will now get Rs13,000 stipend under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme after an increase of Rs1,000.

READ: ECC APPROVES INCREASE IN STIPEND FOR KAFALAT BENEFICIARIES

According to the government, 8 million deserving families will get benefitted from the stipend raise. The federal government will give financial assistance of Rs13,000 twice a year.

Earlier in December last year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a $603 million loan to help strengthen and expand the government’s ambitious Ehsaas social protection programme.

Comments