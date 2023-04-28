PTI, govt hold second round of talks over election date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PDM-led federal government are holding the second round of talk over the election date, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Barrister Ali Zafar are representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while the government negotiation team includes Ishaq Dar, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kishwar Zehra.

The talks are being held in committee room three of the parliament house.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that negotiations with the coalition government will only go forward if they are willing to dissolve the National Assembly forthwith.

“There is no need to hold a further round of talks if they (govt) repeat the same talk of holding elections in September or October,” he added.

The negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were held at Parliament House to break the political impasse regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and concluded after almost two hours.

During today’s talks the PTI would present their demands, Yousaf Raza Gilani said, adding that the coalition parties would then be apprised of the PTI’s demands.

