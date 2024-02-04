Shehbaz takes a dig at Bilawal after Karachi rain

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi rain has exposed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s claim about performance, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Shehbaz Sharif said that Bilawal challenged him to a debate but the rain in Karachi was enough for the comparison of performance.

He said that the report of Transparency International surfaced three days ago indicating that the corruption index decreased during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that in the PDM coalition government, the corruption index had reduced from 140 to 133 and the credit of which goes to 13 political parties.

President PML-N said that the PML-N government gave subsidies on fertilizers and tube wells across the country.

The former prime minister said that people will decide the future of the country by voting in upcoming general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that the PML-N has launched its election campaign, which will be carried out by party’s top leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.