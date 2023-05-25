PTI Haqiqi formed in Multan

MULTAN: With an aim to unite youth, Yasir Rao on Thursday announced the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, Yasir Rao, announced the constitution of PTI Haqiqi and vowed to get the party registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is passing through a critical time in its history and vowed to unite the youth of Pakistan and launch a movement for the incarcerated youth from PTI Haqiqi platform, especially who were arrested after May 9 violence, following Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Yasir Rao, the former PTI youth wing leader, also strongly condemned the violent protests and criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for his policies.

The government has launched a crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leader for attacking military installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore.

Since then, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, ticket holders and former lawmakers including senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president Shireen Mazari, former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Aamer Mahmood Kiani, former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam, PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka, PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamuka, former KP minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik, Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir, MNA Usman Tarakai, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui and others have left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.