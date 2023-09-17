‘PTI has no problems with CJP Qazi Faez Isa’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan clarified Sunday that his political party has no problems with new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Ali Muhammad Khan congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on taking oath as the new CJP and expressed hopes for the rule of law and a sense of security.

Khan said that he expects justice from the new CJP for the political prisoners. “A prominent politician of Pakistan is currently imprisoned at Attock Jail.”

“Several women are jailed and I hope that all issues will be resolved. All of us should sit together to decide the fate of the country.”

“We had no problems with Justice Qazi Faez Isa. We faced an issue during our government but the PTI chairman issued a clarification. We take responsibility that it was an inappropriate step at that time.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.

Ali Muhammad said that all stakeholders are responsible for the deteriorating situation in Pakistan. He said that the war of egos and decisions behind closed doors should be stopped.

To a question, Khan said that Nawaz Sharif should return to the country and face the law just like the PTI chairman.

He criticised that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should stop deceiving the nation through their fixed political fights before the general elections.

Slamming the PTI Parliamentarians chief, Ali Muhammad Khan claimed Pervez Khattak could not even get votes in Nowshera without the PTI chairman.

“Pervez Khattam became Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) due to PTI chief. He had never been given even a strong ministry during Aftab Sherpao’s era.”

He asked Khattak to refrain from making tall claims as his entire political career was built by the PTI chief.