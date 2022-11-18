PTI hasn’t sought permission to cross long march from Isb premises: DC Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not yet sought any permission for to cross or enter their long march from the capital territory, ARY News reported.

According to details, DC Islamabad said that Section 144 is imposed on the capital city, making any large gathering on the premises, illegal. Violation of the law would result in action against the PTI leaders, he added.

No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, DC Islamabad said.

It is to be noted that in order to reach Rawalpindi, the PTI long march would have to cross Islamabad territory.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Friday said that he would announce to date for the long march’s arrival in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Also Read: PTI long march to head towards Chiniot today

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly said that the federal government would not allow the PTI-long march to enter the capital.

Comments