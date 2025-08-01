PTI hints at quitting or boycotting assemblies after latest blows 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party is considering resigning from assemblies or boycotting them in response to recent court verdicts, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Barrister Gohar stated that the party suffered a significant setback due to a decision announced yesterday, referring to anti terrorism courts verdicts in May 9 riots cases.

Commenting on the acquittal of Zain Qureshi, Barrister Gohar said that there was no specific political motive behind the decision, as there was insufficient evidence against Qureshi or other accused individuals.

He emphasized that the legal proceedings were based on a lack of substantiating proof.

Barrister Gohar revealed that on August 5, 2025, PTI supporters across the country will take to the streets on the call of the party’s founder.

He clarified that the protests would be led by local leadership in their respective areas and would remain peaceful. Gohar himself plans to lead a protest in Buner, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will also head demonstrations in their regions.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha delivered its verdict in the May 9 violence case linked to the attack on the Mianwali Judicial Complex, involving several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to reports, the court sentenced Muhammad Ismail, one of the arrested PTI workers, to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, 51 other accused, including prominent PTI figures Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Bilal Ijaz, and Ahmed Chattha, were declared proclaimed offenders.

The case, registered under FIR No. 349 at City Police Station Mianwali, is part of the broader crackdown on PTI leadership and workers following the violent protests that erupted on May 9 after the arrest of the party’s chairman.

The anti-terrorism court has directed the police to arrest and present all absconding suspects within one month.