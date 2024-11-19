PTI divided into factions of ‘wife, sisters, lawyers, old and new leaders’, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Vawda has said the PTI is divided into different factions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad here today, Faisal Vawda said: “PTI today, consists of non-political wive, sisters, lawyers, old members, and new factions. Beyond KP, the leadership is nowhere to be seen.”

He expressed dismay over the state of the party, saying, “While the founder of PTI is in jail, others are busy with their own indulgences.”

Vawda prayed to God for granting wisdom to the incarcerated PTI founder to see through the tough situation.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s protest call for November 24, Faisal Vawda dismissed it as inconsequential, saying, “This call is neither the first nor the last; it’s like a bubble that will burst. The date was strategically chosen because charges against the PTI founder will be framed on November 25.”

PTI founder won’t be released from jail on November 24, stop this ‘drama’, he added.

Faisal Vawda also accused a select group within PTI of exploiting power for financial gains. “There is an elite clique that is minting money while the party flounders,” he alleged.

Vawda shifted focus to global issues, criticizing selective advocacy for human rights. “Human rights violations are happening in Palestine, where innocent children are being martyred. No one speaks about them,” he said, adding that “violations are taking place in 500 other places, yet there’s silence on those fronts.”

He also took aim at political hypocrisy, stating, “I’m not among those cowardly politicians who criticize Trump and then delete their tweets.”