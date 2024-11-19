PTI info secretary refutes reports of contacts with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram has categorically denied any contact between the party and the federal government.

In a statement, Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed rumors of dialogue, stating, “Our party has no contact with the government, nor will there be any. The news about such communication is baseless, and we strongly condemn it.”

He further asserted that such reports aim to undermine PTI’s preparations for its November 24 protest. “Let it be clear: no one can stop our protest now,” he added.

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has called for a decisive protest on Sunday, November 24. He has urged the nation and party workers to take to the streets on that day.

In a related development, an audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, addressing PTI workers at the KP Chief Minister’s residence has surfaced. In the audio, she advised workers to strategize to avoid arrests, urging the need for alternative plans in the event of crackdowns.

Bushra Bibi also indicated that only those with evidence, such as videos of their protests, would be considered for party tickets in the upcoming elections.

Separately, Bushra Bibi held separate meetings with some party officials. She also met with Gul Zafar, a leader from the Bajaur agency, and praised his contributions to the party on behalf of the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, the federal government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad to prevent the PTI protest. The law bans all political and religious gatherings, rallies, and processions in the capital.