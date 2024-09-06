Traffic plan unveiled for PTI Islamabad power show

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon announced that a venue has been allotted for PTI power show in Islamabad Sangjani, ARY News reported.

According to the Islamabad DC, PTI’s convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be permitted to use the M-1 motorway.

He said that the rally participants will be required to follow the designated routes approved by the authorities.

For those traveling from Punjab, the M-2 motorway will be used, while participants from South Punjab directed to use the GT Road. Residents of Islamabad can join the rally via the New Margalla Avenue. One route has been allocated for Islamabad residents to participate in the rally.

Additionally, a separate route has been designated for participants from Murree and Rawalpindi.

It is important to note here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the power show scheduled in Tarnol after the administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in federal capital on September 8 and the NOC was also handed over to PTI leaders.

Prior to this, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner. The district authorities maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.