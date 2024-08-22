PTI postpones Islamabad rally, gets new date from DC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol on August 22 (today) after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering, ARY News reported.

As per details, the announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.

Yesterday, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

READ: NOC for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad revoked



The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.

On July 24, the Islamabad High Court declared null and void the order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC for the PTI public gathering in the capital city.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page written order, directing the Islamabad administration to reconsider the PTI’s application for an NOC in accordance with the law.