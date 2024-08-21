NOC for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad revoked

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration once again revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering scheduled to be held in Tarnol on August 22, ARY News reported.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.

On the other hand, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal said that the the public gathering will be held as per the schedule, despite the administration canceling the NOC.

He said that ‘peaceful’ political struggle is their constitutional and legal right, adding that the party decided to hold the gathering as per the schedule. Amir Mughal also invited people to attend the ‘peaceful’ public gathering at 4 pm on August 22.

Earlier on July 24, the Islamabad High Court declared null and void the order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC for the PTI public gathering in the capital city.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page written order, directing the Islamabad administration to reconsider the PTI’s application for an NOC in accordance with the law.

While setting aside the July 5 order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC, the IHC also directed the Islamabad administration to provide reasons for their decision to approve or reject the PTI’s request.

The court ruled that the PTI’s request would be considered as pending before the administration.

In its order, the IHC ruled that NOC was revoked without notice to PTI, terming it against the law.

The PTI had filed a petition in the court against the Chief Commissioner’s order for revoking the NOC for public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk in Islamabad in the wake of law and order ahead of Ashura.

The contempt of court plea was filed in Islamabad High Court against the suspension of NOC for PTI Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC, requesting the IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials as the NOC was cancelled despite the court order.