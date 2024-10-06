Cop injured during PTI Islamabad protest succumbs to injuries

ISLAMABAD: The cop who sustained injuries during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad succumbed to injuries, ARY News reported.

As per details, the martyred policeman identified as Constable Abdul Hamid Shah was a resident of Abbottabad and had been serving in the investigation wing since 1988.

According to reports, Constable Shah was posted at the 26 number Chungi and was attacked by protestors after kidnapping him. The martyred cop was set to retire in three months.

Yesterday, Mohsin Naqvi said that due to the firing from protestors 75 Punjab police officers and 31 Islamabad officers were injured, with one in serious condition.

Naqvi claimed that the protesters’ goal was to stay until October 17 and disrupt the peace in Islamabad, while he commended the police for maintaining restraint.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that at first, the police thought the individuals were protesters, but it turned out they were KP police officers, adding that the arrested individuals were well-trained, armed, and used regular weapons.

He further noted that legal action would be taken against those responsible for calling the protest – including the armed protesters – which turned into violence.