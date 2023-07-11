PTI-Israel alliance now stands exposed, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Israel alliance has been exposed now, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference along with the SAPM Ata Tarar, Federal Minister Sherry Rehman said that the elements behind who benefited from the May 9 violence have been exposed now.

She lambasted the PTI chairman and termed him an Israeli agent saying that the anti-state elements are coming out in support of the PTI chief. Israel is lecturing about human rights and issuing statements in support of PTI.

Sherry Rehman said that PTI likes the aggressive attitude of Israel and they have hired foreign lobbyists for ant-state activities. The former prime minister has never condemned the terrorists.

The PTI workers, she alleged, had desecrated and harmed the monuments of martyrs at the behest of their leader, who now wanted to harm Pakistan as a whole. “Israel is supporting the PTI chief today and what does that mean?” she quipped.

“Israel’s blaming of Pakistan in favor of the PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack.”

Furthermore, the federal minister said that now everyone knows who was the beneficiary of the May 9 violence. She said that no former prime minister has done what the PTI chief has done to this country.