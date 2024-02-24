PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has served show cause notice to party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over his recent statement against Barrister Ali Gohar.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub issued notice to Marwat, asking the former to submit an unconditional apology letter within 2 days.

The notice warned that that party will take further action as per its established policy if Marwat fails to provide a satisfactory explanation.

PTI announces intra-party election on March 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold its intra-party elections on March 3.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for intra-party elections can be submitted on February 23 and 24.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Feb 25, while other decisions with regard to the schedule will be held on Feb 27, while polling for the election will be held on March 03.

Polling for intra-party elections will be held at the party’s central office and also at all four provincial secretariats, according to the announcement.

PTI leader and lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat today said that the intra-party election of the party will be held within 15 days.