PTI issues show-cause to MNA Shakoor Shad for withdrawing resignation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suspended the basic party membership of its MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad after Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored him as a Parliamentarian over plea that he had not submitted his resignation to the National Assembly speaker, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI in its show-cause notice has directed Abdul Shakoor Shad to respond to it in seven days. “You have submitted a handwritten resignation and also posted it from your Twitter handle. Your message on Twitter also highlighted that you are a former MNA,” the notice read.

It further read that the MNA has submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate for by-election in NA-246. “You have acted against the party policy and also spoken to media on the matter,” it said and asked him to give reasons in seven days as to why his basic membership of the party is not revoked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for declaring NA-246 Lyari as vacant on the request of PTI lawmaker Shakoor Shad.

The ECP declared the seat vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

Shakoor Shad, however, later approached the court and pleaded that he had not submitted the resignation personally and it was rather forwarded by the party to which he had submitted to show solidarity with the then prime minister Imran Khan.

