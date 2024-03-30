PTI, JI agree to continue ‘struggle’ for democracy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday agreed to continue the “struggle for democracy”.

According to details, the resolved was made during a telephonic conversation between PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Acting JI Amir Liaquat Baloch.

During the conversation, PTI leader Asad Qaiser urged the need to move forward by removing misunderstandings. “In the past, there were confusions in line with the contacts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liaquat Baloch said: “We acknowledge the struggle and sacrifices of the PTI workers. The JI is struggling for the uplift of law, constitution, and democracy.”

“There is a dire need to forget the bilateral differences and move forward in a bid to lead towards economic and political stability,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had declined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) offer to form a coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), JI’s Central Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said following the February 8 elections, the PTI contacted JI seeking a common strategy for government formation.

It added that the JI chief immediately consulted with the central leadership, and officials and established a committee consisting of party’s KP chief Prof Muhammad Ibrahim and Deputy Amir Inayatullah Khan under the leadership of Liaquat Baloch.

The statement added that the party informed the PTI of their concerns over the elections, stating that deliberately changing the poll results was a disgrace which would harm the country and democracy.

“JI has decided that coalition with PTI at the national level would be in the national interest, but if the PTI has changed its position, then they can settle their affairs with whoever they want in KP,” Baloch added.