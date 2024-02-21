PTI, JI, and GDA announce joint movement against ‘election rigging’

KARACHI: The political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday announced to initiate a protest against alleged rigging in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The alliance’s decision to join forces was announced following a meeting between PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and JI representative Hafiz Naeem at the residence of GDA’s Pir Sadaruddin Shah.

The coalition, formed in response to alleged rigging during recent elections, underscores the growing concerns within various political factions regarding the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Earlier, the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday demanded the Senate to hold a probe into alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections in a bid to “ensure free and fair polls and establish respect for a public mandate”.

During the session, an adjournment motion was moved by Senators Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Ali Zafar, and others regarding the situation arising out of the results of the general elections 2024 as a matter of national importance.

Several senators raised concerns regarding allegations of poll rigging and last week’s press conference by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha wherein he had accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the “rigging”.