JI protest: Islamabad’s red zone sealed, metro suspended

ISLAMABAD: In response to the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) protests, authorities have sealed the capital’s red zone by placing containers.

The opposition parties’ have announced protest targets the hike in power tariffs, inflated electricity bills, and the release of PTI leader Imran Khan.

JI has also announced a sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is organizing nationwide demonstrations against rising inflation.

To counter the protests, authorities have closed the routes leading to the federal capital while heavy contingents of police have taken their positions at all the entry and exit points of the city.

The police have also closed the Faizabad interchange connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad by placing heavy barriers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have placed containers on the link road from Lahore and Peshawar to the motorway, causing long queues.

Ahead of the JI’s planned sit-in, Punjab police conducted raids in various cities, arresting several leaders and activists.

JI leader Ahmad Salman Baloch reported that police raided the home of Liaquat Baloch, the party’s deputy emir, and arrested two individuals. Baloch was not present at the time of the raid.

Section-144 in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.