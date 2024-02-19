PTI, JUI-P agree to ‘work together’ for political stability

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P), also known as Sherani group, agreed to ‘work together’ for country’s development and political stability, ARY News reported on Monday.

The agreement came after a PTI delegation – comprising Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub Khan and others – met JUI-P leaders in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference, JUI-P leader Maulana Gul Naseeb said that he was indebted to PTI for taking his party into confidence in the current scenario and opting for an alliance for the way forward.

He also urged all major stakeholders, including political parties, to join hands for political stability and take country out of crisis.

Taking over the presser, PTI leader Gohar Khan said both the parties had affirmed to continue contacts. “We all agree that this country is ours, democracy should continue moving forward and we will take a step forward to improve the economy,” he added.

The Barrister further said that both the parties agreed to continue the struggle against alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections.

PTI urges judicial inquiry into Chatha’s allegations

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to conduct a judicial investigation into former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha’s allegations regarding alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls.

“Liaquat Chatha’s allegations show how big the scale of rigging was,” he said, calling the Feb polls ‘most controversial’ one. Asad Qaiser expressed hope that the courts will give them their due rights.

Furthermore, Qaiser said his party is in touch with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party for alliance.

“We will go to Quetta and Karachi in the coming day,” he said, vowing that they will not allow anyone to take any decisions behind closed doors.

He claimed that his party has won the public’s mandate and is the largest political force in the country. “Any other government that comes will be fake and would not be able to solve Pakistan’s problems,” he added.