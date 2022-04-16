LIVE: Imran Khan reaches Bagh-i-Jinnah Karachi

KARACHI: A massive political power show of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Bagh-i-Jinnah, Karachi has begun against the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the ouster of its government, the PTI has announced public meetings in various cities.

A stage has been set at the venue in the shadow of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

“The stage has been built using 100 containers,” said MPA Shahzad Qureshi, one of the organisers. “We have never seen such a huge stage for any rally in Karachi.”

He said that because of the recent political crisis, everyone — from a poor labourer to an industrialist of the city and from youngsters to old ones — wanted to see a glimpse of their leader Imran Khan.

Asad Umar’s speech

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar highlighting the Imran Khan’s resolve for the upliftment of Karachi said, the former prime minister never declined anything for the metropolis. The city was given a historical package of Rs625 billion.

Lashing out at the buying and selling of the MNAs in the recent past he alleged that the government of PTI was toppled with the use of illegal money.

Imran Khan is a leader who will never let his nation bow down before anyone and he has shown that nation always stands with honest leadership.

Ali Zaidi’s address

Former minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi thanked the people of Sindh including Karachi for their overwhelming support. He said no foreign power can takeover Pakistan until the presence of Imran Khan and the enthusiasm of the people.

Zaidi said the people of Sindh will never forgive the PPP co-chairman for what he did with them. PTI will form next governent in Sindh.

Sheikh Rashed’s address

The former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) said that today’s public gathering of PTI in Karachi has broken the record of the massive gathering held by Madar-e-Millat.

In countries where leaders like Imran Khan are born, international powers do the same with them just as they did with Iraq’s Saddam Hossein.

He claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan will topple this present ‘imported government’ by May 30. Lashing out at MQM-P, Sheikh Rasheed said Asif Ali Zardari has taken over the country with the fake a ‘fake letter’ of Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated his resolve for the ‘Jail bharo’ movement.

Faisal Vawda’s speech

Addressing the charged crowd, former senator Faisal Vawda thanked the people of Karachi for attending the PTI’s gathering in large numbers and vowed to take strive for ‘real’ independence.

Taking on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Vawda vowed not to take them in the alliance in the future.

He regretted that who was to be charged in corruption cases has been elected as PM of the country.

Oath against ‘imported government’

The charged crowd of Karachi was administered an oath against the ‘imported government’ by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Imran Khan reaches Jalsagah

The PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has reached the Jalsagah along with the former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Faruukh Habib and others. Khan reached Karachi at 7 pm today for the public meeting.

“My request to all those attending our jalsa in Karachi is to carry our Pakistan flag as this is now a fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty & haqeeqi (real) democracy, & against US-instigated regime change, supported by local Mir Jafars,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Screens set up in big cities

In order to show a live telecast of the former prime minister Imran Khan’s address big screens have been set up in major cities of Pakistan. In Islamabad, a big screen has been set up at F-9 Park, where a big crowd has gathered to listen to the address of their beloved leader. In Lahore at Liberty Chowk, in Gujranwala at Gondanawala Chowk, Mianwali, Watta Khel Chowk, in Melesi at Railway Chowk, in Rahim Yar Khan at Dua Chowk and in other cities screens have been installed for the masses.

Security

The Karachi police have also made detailed security arrangements and as admitted by the PTI leadership, the party extended every possible help for the security.

However, the party itself has a pool of over a thousand volunteers for all arrangements, including security, seating and movement of shuttle service from the designated points to bring families to Bagh-i-Jinnah.

Traffic plan

Traffic Police have also announced the substitute routes for public rally of PTI.

Traffic coming through Shahrah-e-Quadeen will be diverted to Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

Motorists coming from University Road will be diverted onto Shaheed Millat Expressway.

Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar and Business Recorder Road. The public will not be allowed to go from Regal Chowk to New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor 3.

Buses, minibuses and other heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Gurumandir from Lasbela.

Traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road’s Tibet signal will be diverted from Capri to Soldier Bazaar No. 1, Bahadur Yar Jang Road. Heavy traffic will be prohibited from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Teen Hatti and Gurumandir.

Parking facility and routes for participants

Parking lots will be available at the Tai Karate Ground, China Ground on Kashmir Road, Excise Chowrangi (Jigar Muradabadi), Nishtar Park and Mazar-e-Quaid (VIP) Gate.

The participants coming from within Sindh can come from Sohrab Goth and reach the Tai Karate Ground by passing through Water Pump, Liaquatabad, Post Office, Gurumandir and Nishtar Park.

The participants from Central District can come via Liaquatabad Post Office, Gurumandir, and park their vehicles at the Tai Karate Ground.

Similarly, the rally participants from the South district and Korangi can arrive via Sharea Faisal and Sharea Quaideen and park their vehicles near the Khudadad Colony Underpass at the Society Office traffic signal.

The participants arriving from the West district via Pak Colony can drive through Shah Nawaz Bhutto Chowk, Rexer Lane traffic signal, Garden Chowk and MA Jinnah Road, and park their vehicle at the Tai Karate Ground.

The participants coming from the Thatta and Malir districts and District East via Sharea Faisal can park their vehicles near the Dawood Engineering University (Islamia College) via Karsaz, Stadium Road and the New Town Jail Road flyover.

