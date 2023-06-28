PTI Karachi president Akram Cheema quits party

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akram Cheema, who recently made party’s Karachi president, on Wednesday announced that he was parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Cheema – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – announced that he had resigned from the party’s position.

“I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Cheema stated.

“We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-lawmaker added.

The press conference from Cheema comes a day after an anti-terrorism court granted bail to him in the May 9 rioting and arson case.

PTI leaders Akram Cheema and Abid Jeelani were booked among others by the police on violence, rioting and arson charges in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Last month, Muhammad Akram Cheema had been appointed as president of the party’s Karachi division following resignation of Aftab Siddiqui, who quit politics over May 9 events.

Cheema was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-239 Korangi in 2018.