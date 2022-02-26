PTI kicks off Haqooq-i-Sindh March against PPP

GHOTKI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government on Saturday afternoon.

The march being led by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

Some visuals from our Sindh Huqooq March, as @SMQureshiPTI arrives to participate in it! #سندھ_حقوق_مارچ pic.twitter.com/pIn8tosZUv — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2022

Leaders of the party from across the province are participating in the anti-PPP march that will reach Karachi in nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

زرداری مافیا کے خلاف #سندھ_حقوق_مارچ کرنے والے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے قائدین کے استقبال میں سندھ کی عوام سڑکوں پر نکل آئی۔ pic.twitter.com/f4rXTaxUnu — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) February 26, 2022

Addressing party supporters before the start of the march, Qureshi blasted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the provincial government saying they will have to be held to account for the “15-year long plunder” of Sindh’s coffers.

“The time to liberate the people of Sindh from slavery has come,” he thundered. “Sindh and Sindhis are ready for change.”

وائس چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف و وزیرخارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی گھوٹکی پہنچ گئے۔گھوٹکی پہنچنےپر صدر پی ٹی آئی سندھ و وفاقی وزیر @AliHZaidiPTI و پاکستان تحریک انصاف سندھ کی قیادت کی جانب سے بھرپور استقبال۔@SMQureshiPTI ،دیگر قائدین کے ہمراہ “#سندھ_حقوق_مارچ کی قیادت کرینگے pic.twitter.com/aKI76rp6iZ — PTI Sindh Official (@PTISindhOffice) February 26, 2022

March route

After staying overnight in Sukkur, the march will leave for Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on Feb 27, Sunday and then reach Qambar Shahdad Kot and Larkana the next day (Feb 28).

The march will set out for Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3 and reach Tando Muhammad Jam, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4. Hyderabad will be the next destination on March 5. The march will reach Karachi on March 6.

