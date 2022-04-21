PTI Lahore rally: Orange Train, Metro Bus services to remain suspended

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass Transit Authority Thursday decided to suspend the service of Orange Line Metro Train and Metro bus in Lahore due to security reasons in wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab government has decided to temporarily suspend the Metro bus and Orange Line train service in Lahore due to the PTI power show.

The metro and orange line services will be suspended today at 4:00 pm, according to the statement.

The services will resume on Friday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. Imran Khan will address the public rally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed Interior Ministry to ensure foolproof security of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister issued the directives in view of the reports of security threats to the life of former prime minister Imran Khan.

PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF ORDERS FOOLPROOF SECURITY FOR IMRAN KHAN

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Wednesday wrote a letter to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the security threats ahead of tomorrow’s public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Amid security threats, Imran Khan was advised to address the public rally via video link, the DC stated in a letter penned to the PTI leadership.

