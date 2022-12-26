PTI launches Mazdoor Card in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched Mazdoor Card for the labourers in Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, 1.2 million poor labourers and 6.8 million heirs registered with the Punjab Social Security department will be benefited from the Mazdoor Card.

The Mazdoor Card can be used as a debit card and identity code. Furthermore, the card will be accepted at hospitals and dispensaries of the Social Security Institute as well as enlisted private hospitals across the province.

The Mazdoor Card will be linked to the Sehat Sahulat Card and various government loan schemes.

Moreover, the bank accounts of 1.2 million workers are being opened as part of the initiative. The laborers will benefit from Industrial Workers’ Housing Schemes and Akhuwat through the Punjab Mazdoor Card.

There will also be several other benefits such as up to 30 percent discount which can be availed on products of more than 130 companies. The laborers will also be provided with concessions on Railways, Stores and Private Schools for the education of their children.

