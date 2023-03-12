PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj arrested from residence in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police on late Sunday arrested provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arsalan Taj Hussain from his residence in the port city, PTI provincial spokesperson said.

Arsalan Taj, PTI lawmaker and the general secretary of the party’s Karachi chapter, was arrested by officials from the Gulshan Iqbal area.

The spokesperson also claimed that the police raided the MPA’s house and ransacked it. The PTI has condemned their party member’s arrest.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson, Raja Azhar and Khurram Sher Zaman were not present at their residence during the raid, Qureshi said and added Arslan Taj has been taken into custody during the raid.

He demanded of Sindh CM and IG the immediate release of Arslan Taj.

Reacting to the raids on PTI lawmakers’ residences, the party’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter to condemn the lawmaker’s arrest and demanded his “immediate release”.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Arsalan Taj Ghuman. has been abducted by authorities PTI strongly condemn this abduction and demand release of Arsalan immediately — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2023

Strongly condemn arrest of our MPA @ArsalanGhumman from his house by Sindh Police along with some unknown persons. According to my info neither Speaker of Sindh Asembly was informed prior to his arrest nor permission taken & till now he’s not been produced in any police station. pic.twitter.com/7H2MkcKMap — Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurumSherZaman) March 12, 2023

