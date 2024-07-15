PTI lawmakers submit their affiliation certificates to party

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict over SIC reserved seats, the majority of MNAs and MPAs have submitted their statements on oath about affiliation with the PTI, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, as many as 35 MNAs submitted their statements to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretariat. The party’s main leaders Omar Ayub, Shaharyar Afridi, Ali Muhammad Khan and others have submitted their statements on oath with Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali.

Over 100 MPAs from Punjab and nine lawmakers from Sindh have also submitted affiliation certificates with the party leadership.

PTI is likely to submit the statements to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday (today).

The apex court in its split verdict granted reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which were earlier given to other parties by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The number of the PTI lawmakers, including those who had earlier been declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members, is 92 in the National Assembly.

The SC verdict has paved the way for the PTI to get 22 reserved seats in the National Assembly, which were earlier given to other parties by the ECP. The total tally of the PTI MNAs will become 114.